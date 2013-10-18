Tamar Braxton Gives Us A Taste Of Her ‘Hot Sugar’ [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Tamar Braxton has finally released the video for the song many of her fans have been dying for. Tamar recently premiered the visuals for “Hot Sugar.” In the video, Tamar turns her diva all the way up. The video’s concept centers around the reality star’s own version of the photo sharing app Instagram. Only in the video it’s called Tamartiangram.

In various scenes, Tamar whips a long ponytail like she took classes from Willow Smith, busts some sexy dance moves with a gaggle of male dancers, and keeps it sexy.

Take a look at the video below and go cop her album “Love & War” which is available everywhere right now.

