Kid Cudi Pushes Rowdy Fan Off The Stage [VIDEO]

Silly fans, stages are for entertainers. That was the message a rowdy concertgoer got when he jumped onstage with Kid Cudi. While no one knows why the guy got on stage, we do know Kid Cudi wasn’t having it and shoved the man off stage and continued performing like nothing ever happened.

While performing at the Houston stop of his “Cud Life” tour, Kid Cudi was hyped and giving the crowd all of the energy he could muster for his performance. Clad in a skin-tight space outfit, Cudi saw the fan creeping up on stage out the corner of his eye and rushed up to him and shoved him backwards. The shove had so much force behind it, the fan stumbled back. Cudi kept on performing, but not before referencing the quick incident with, “Not on my watch.”

Y’all better stop playing with these artists by jumping on stage. One of these days, they are going to Ike Turner y’all and it won’t be pretty, but I’ll enjoy writing the story.

