12 Of The Best Songs From Spike Lee’s Movies

Whenever the conversation about black film arises, Spike Lee is sure to be in the mix. While many consider him one of the best to do it, people don’t really give him credit for the soundtracks for his films. Our friends at The Smoking Section came up with a list that ranks the best songs from Spike Lee’s films. Check out and excerpt below:

9. Public Enemy – “He Got Game” In He Got Game

“If Man Is The Father, Then Son Is The Center Of Earth, In The Middle Of The Universe..”

With that bar, Chuck, Flav, and crew were back in “The Game”. After a four year sabbatical, Public Enemy dusted off the mic and boards to contribute the entire soundtrack to Spike’s basketball inspired ’98 flick, He Got Game. A departure from their infamous bombastic sound, the title track was anything but, featuring crisp, laid back production and a sample of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”.

The only single released from the album and what would stand as P.E.’s last shining moment in the mainstream arena, “He Got Game” remains a defining cut in the storied career of the kings of political rap and a shining moment in the 40 Acres And A Mule musical catalog.