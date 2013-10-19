Common Agrees With Kanye: “Chicago Is An Ultra Violent Place”

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Okay so apparently TMZ asked rapper Common what he thought about Yeezus going on Jimmy Kimmel and saying, ,

“Never think that I’m not from Chicago for one second.”

Check out what Common had to say about it in the video below!

“You see what’s going on with the young people right now, there’s a lot of death and violence going on in Chicago. But we’re gonna make change.”

We like Common’s statement…he’s a grownup. Good stuff!

