K. Michelle Slams Tamar Braxton On Twitter

Wow! When Tamar Braxton recently appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show she was asked about the goings on with K. Michelle and she replied,

“Kmart? Where they sell Nicki’s clothes at? That’s the only ‘K’ I know.”

Well…we’re shocked! (Not really) Now check out what K. Michelle had to say in response to this below!

Ohh boy…what would we do without Twitter? Be bored we guess. Hopefully the ladies will end this “tweef” and do a song together by the end of next week. Hey don’t look at us like that…crazier things have happened!

