Teenager Gives Birth And Carries Dead Fetus Around In Purse

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

This story is beyond disturbing and heartbreaking. We aren’t sure what was going on with this girl or why she thought this was a good idea…and we’re not sure we want to understand how someone does this and hardly even blinks after it’s done.

Check out the details of the story in the clip below.

Sick..just sick. We hope that this young lady gets the medical attention that she clearly needs. Our prayers go out to her and everyone who is affected by the story.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tameka Raymond Posted A Picture Of What?

WATCH: Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary [FULL VIDEO] Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!