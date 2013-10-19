Packing: NBA Legend Bill Russell Arrested At Sea-Tac Airport

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Legendary 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell was packing a whole lot more than his socks and toothbrush this week! He was arrested for taking a loaded gun through airport security at Seattle SEA-TAC International Airport on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, a screener allegedly noticed something funny in his carry-on and upon further examination, the screener found Bill to be in possession of a fully loaded, .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

He could be fined up to $7,500.

The 2011 Presidential Medal of Freedom winner has not released any statements yet. And we wish he would because we can’t figure out what in the world he was thinking! Stay Tuned.

