Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked To Internets

Wow! You just can not make this stuff up! So apparently an alleged former girlfriend of ‘Preachers of L.A.’ cast member Pastor Deitrick Haddon is all in her feelings…or maybe we should say her feelings are driving her spirit because she supposedly leaked naked pics of the good Rev to the Funky Dineva website!

The alleged Haddon pictures are so graphic in fact, that we can’t even show them to you! click here and here if you’re really feeling froggy, but be sure you aren’t in the company of kids or at your desk at work. Yeah…they’re that bad.

A chick named Simone claims to be Deitrick’s ex but she’s not his ex- wife…no she says she is the woman he was cheating on his wife with which lead to his first divorce. Doh! Considering he is now married to another woman who is also not named Simone, we are wondering if she is not just a little bit jelly? Why else would she have held on to these pictures and emails from Haddon if she wasn’t looking to set him up or pay him back.

Man…we guess that old saying, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” must really be stuck in the pastor’s head right about now huh?

Take a look at the videos below so that you can get a better idea of the type of pastor that we are discussing as they are most definitely unique.

