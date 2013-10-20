All Eyes On Lil Mama’s Portrayal Of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes In TLC Biopic

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Often times biopic movies drop and the audience is disgusted right from the start because the actor/actress playing the role of the main character is flawed. We mean flawed in the sense that they don’t look like the character or they don’t sound like the person or even that they don’t move the way that person would.

If you look at a movie like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” where Laurence Fishburne and Angela Basset nailed the Ike and Tina Turner roles you must look at why they were so successful. While Angela worked her butt off to make us see Tina visually, Laurence got into the emotional side of being Ike Turner. He did this so well in fact that most people couldn’t even remember what Ike Turner actually looked like after seeing the movie. Ike looked nothing at all like Laurence but it didn’t matter in the least when it came to his performance. They were successful in their roles because they seamlessly became those characters.

The trio of girls playing TLC in their upcoming biopic will all go through the same scrutiny however Lil Mama will probably face more attention based on the facts that Left Eye was such a dynamic presence in the group as well as in the world and because we lost her. As we look at the extended trailers of the TLC movie we are actually encouraged that Lil Mama got Left Eye down.

Take a look for yourself in the video below!

We’re cautiously optimistic and are eager to watch it! This looks like it might just be good after all!

