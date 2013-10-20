Redman And Method Man Say They Smoked A 24 KT Gold Blunt

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

We don’t really even know how this would work…or why anyone would want it to for that matter but apparently it was thing to do so they did it! Rappers Method Man and Redman claim to have smoked a blunt that was cloaked in 24 kt Gold.

According to The Golden Cigar , they actually sand the cigars with sandpaper to make the surface smooth as possible of the tobacco wrapper and apply 24kt gold leaf using bakers sugar glaze.

Well okay then! Even though there is no word on what Meth and Red actually thought about it after smoking it we’re sure every other rapper will be jumping on the bandwagon soon…just seems inevitable.

[Editor’s Note: Calls to Snoop were not returned.]

