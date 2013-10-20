Kanye Allegedly Tells Kim Enough With The Plastic Surgery

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

It’s no real secret that Kim Kardashian has been altered in various ways via plastic surgery to look the way she does. Well, now her guy is apparently forbidding her to change anything else with the knife.

We all remember that Kanye lost his amazing mother due to complications from a botched tummy tuck and other plastic surgery procedures that to be honest she really didn’t need. She was beautiful just as she was. So we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that Kanye had that on his mind when he forbade Kim to have a tummy tuck after their new daughter North was born.

“Kim was certain that she wanted to have surgery after giving birth because she wanted a head start on losing her baby weight. But when Kanye got wind of her plans, He really flipped out. Kanye told Kim in no uncertain terms that she needed to put her baby and her life first. He got pretty emotional because he really didn’t want her going through that kind of major surgery. He’s still traumatized from his mom’s death.”

Sounds like he didn’t want what happened to him to happen to little North. No one should lose a parent that way. We’re with Kanye. Do it naturally Kim…you seem to be doing just fine so far.

