Blair Underwood’s “Ironside” Canceled After Three Episodes

NBC can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to putting Blair Underwood in the lead in a drama. For the second time in about two years, a Blair Underwood drama has been canceled after a limited run on NBC.

Despite having a a big name actor like Blair Underwood, the show premiered with dismal ratings. In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show garnered 1.3 million viewers in its opening week. The following week, it slipped down to 1.1. million viewers. The last episode of “Ironside” will air on October 23.

Once “Ironside” is finished airing, NBC will air episodes of “Dateline” through November and December along with various holiday specials. after the holidays, NBC will launch its new cop drama called “Chicago PD” which is a spinoff of their hit show “Chicago Fire.”

Somebody with a legit original idea put Blair Underwood in something. He’s too good of an actor to be saddled with these subpar roles.

