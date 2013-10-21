3 Reasons Why Blair Underwood Should Join “Scandal” [ORIGINAL]

It’s a dog eat dog world when it comes to pilot season on primetime television. After only three episodes, NBC dropped the ax on Blair Underwood’s cop drama, “Ironside.” Unfortunately, the series debuted to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers. Just two years prior, Underwood’s NBC series “The Event” was cancelled after just one season.

Despite his run of bad luck on the small screen, Underwood is just too talented and sexy to be put on the sidelines. May we suggest finding a home for him on ABC’s smash series “Scandal”? We list three reasons Underwood would be the perfect addition.

1. Olivia Pope needs a new love interest

Let’s face it, our favorite Queen Gladiator’s love life can be best described as messy. Between an on-again, off-again adulterous affair with the President of the United States and a potential love connection with the duplicitous and stalker-ish Jake Ballard, Olivia Pope could use an uncomplicated romance. While Edison was sincere in his affections for Liv, he was rather dull and wasn’t equipped to handle such a complicated woman. Olivia needs an intellectual and professional equal and Blair is just the man for the job!

2. The ladies love Blair Underwood

Even after nearly three decades on film and TV, Blair’s devastating good looks still inspire wall slides and heart palpitations for his vast female fan base. From his breakout role as attorney Jonathan Rollins on NBC’s “L.A. Law” to sweeping Jada Pinkett Smith off her feet in the estrogen fueled heist thriller “Set It Off,” Blair perfectly balances his inner alpha male and sensitivity.

3. He’d make a great political rival for Fitz

With Fitz up for re-election next year, what better candidate than a handsome Black politician to give the current POTUS a run for his money? Blair is a pro at playing smart and powerful characters (“The Event”) and has a natural on screen charisma, perfect for playing an ambitious politico in the cut-throat world of Washington D.C.

