Young Guru Teaches First Class At USC [VIDEO]

A few weeks ago we spoke with DJ and engineer Young Guru about teaching at USC. Following in the footsteps of artists like Bun B and 9th Wonder, who have taken their talents to institutes of higher learning, Guru began his tenure as an artist in residence at the Thornton School of Music this fall. The goal is to eventually create a degree program in music production.

“I’m tryin to figure out how to tailor the subject matter because I only have but so much time,” he told TheUrbanDaily.com. “I’m trying to develop a strong program for USC.” Watch the video of his first class below.

RELATED:

Young Guru Reflects On The Kendrick “Moment,” Teaching At USC

9th Wonder & Young Guru Debate Kendrick’s “Control” Verse [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!