KFC Pays For Rapper Danny Brown To Get New Teeth [PHOTOS]

Rapper Danny Brown has made a name for himself with rhymes that deal with extreme partying and rambunctiousness. The fact that he was missing his two front teeth lent itself to the hard partying image Danny Brown played up in the media. However, that has changed since Brown got a new set of teeth thanks to fried chicken franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken.

When Brown was still building buzz, he gave an interview to the Detroit Metro Times where he shared the story of how he lost his teeth. He told the publication that he was hit by a car in a KFC parking lot, thus beginning the reign of his toothless smile. However, just recently, in an interview with Pitchfork, the “Old” rapper said he recently had surgery to fix his grill and it was all paid for by the chicken chain.

“Following the success of his gritty hip-hop opus ‘Old,’ Danny Brown turned back the clock yesterday with reconstructive dental surgery, funded entirely by Kentucky Fried Chicken. Why? The 32-year-old Detroit rapper chipped his front teeth several years ago when he was struck by an oncoming car in a KFC parking lot. KFC offered Brown an apology last Monday and agreed to cover the $2,200 price tag for Brown’s two new porcelain veneers,” Pitchfork posted on their tumblr account.

Brown planned on getting his teeth fixed after his album debuted at number 17 on the Billboard charts. He said, “I wanted to f-ckin’ celebrate. At first I was gonna get my teeth plated. Then I’d call my next album ‘Gold’.”

What do you think of Danny Brown’s new teeth?

