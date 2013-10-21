P. Diddy Says RevoltTV Will Be “ESPN OF MUSIC” [VIDEO]

Today Sean “P.Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs will be taking the next step in expanding his entertainment empire with the launch of his RevoltTV network. The music mogul secured distribution for the all music network earlier this year. In an interview with Bloomberg TV Diddy explains how Revolt will be different from Oprah Winfrey’s OWN, in that it will not depend on his celebrity to be popular.

“To be honest there are people more popular than me in the world of music and you will see them. The stars of today and tomorrow,” he says in the interview. “But more importantly than that you will see the fans. There is nothing more powerful than that. The fans want to see themselves.”

Diddy also says that Revolt will not be the vehicle for him to sign more artists because he has “evolved past that” and that we will not see a Bad Boy Sports anytime soon. Watch the full interview below.

