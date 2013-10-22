Ja Rule Explains How He Got Around Eating Prison Food While Locked Up

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
Wow! If only we could have done this in high school! Ja Rule recently explained to TMZ how it was that he managed to get around eating the dreaded food in prison! Take a look at the video below!
Welp! There you go! We wonder how many other people might get inspired by Ja’s story and try to do the same! If you can find a way around eating nasty cafeteria food you should. Good for Ja!
