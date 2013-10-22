It’s Official: Kanye Put A Ring On It

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Welp! Many people said it would never happen but Kanye West shocked everyone last night by renting out a baseball park for Kimmy K’s birthday and asking her to marry him in front of all of their friends and family!

TMZ is reporting that Kanye rented out AT&T Park where the San Francisco Giants play and popped the question in front of family and friends.

No word on if their lil mama North was there as well, but we are guessing that her mommy had a magnificent 33rd birthday regardless!

Congrats to the couple and baby North.

