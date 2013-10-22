NFL Player Jermichael Finley Out Of ICU After Spinal Injury

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It’s a great day for Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley. After sustaining a serious spinal cord injury during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the athlete is out of the intensive care unit and is able to walk again.

Finley was carried off the field on a stretcher and recently tweeted, “I’m happy to report that I have been transferred out of the intensive care unit and that I have full feeling in my arms and legs.” Finley also posted that he was able to walk from his hospital bed to the shower. “As importantly, I was able 2 walk to & from the shower today, which was badly needed after yesterday’s victory!”

Jermichael Finley was in the middle of having a great game when he got hit in the head while trying to catch a pass. He already suffered a concussion earlier in the season which was very traumatic for Finley’s son. Finley’s son asked him to stop playing football because he was worried about his well being. Maybe this will be the injury to make him consider his family’s worry.

Either way, we’re glad he’s out of ICU.

Source

READ MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Ohio State University Band Gives Michael Jackson The Best Tribute Ever [VIDEO]

News Anchor Drops 46 Rap References In Sportscast [VIDEO]

Sportscaster Falls Out Chair During Live Broadcast [VIDEO]