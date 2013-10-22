Emeli Sande Remixes ‘My Kind Of Love’ With Ab-Soul [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

British pop/soul import Emeli Sande is slowly becoming an unofficial member of the Black Hippy movement. After recruiting Kendrick Lamar for a verse on her first hit a single “Next To Me,” Sande calls upon another Black Hippy member to give the same treatment to her latest hit “My Kind Of Love.” Emeli Sande and Ab-Soul collaborate over a retooled beat. Emeli Sande keeps the emotion of the song despite the new beat’s hard hitting percussion. Ab-soul spits one of his most heartfelt verses on the remix.

“My Kind Of Love” appears on Emeli Sande’s highly acclaimed album “Our Version Of Events.” Check out the remix below.

