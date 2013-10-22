The 11 Thirstiest Rappers On Social Media [PHOTOS]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Any time you get on a social networking site, you’re inundated with people talking about “The Thirst.” Thirst is exactly what you think it is. It’s when someone is trying too hard to be down when the party they’re trying to be down with wants nothing to do with them. While many times it’s women calling men thirsty for saying any and everything they have to in order to get the box, celebrities have proven just how thirsty they are for attention on the social sites. Our friends at HipHopWired took the time to call out a few of the thirstiest celebrities on the ‘net. Check out an excerpt:

Diddy We get the “a day in the life of a mogul” shtick, but Diddy at times goes overboard with his 24/7 promotional barrage of tweets and photos. How many times are you really up in the morning scrambling eggs?

To read the rest of the list, head over to HipHopWired.

