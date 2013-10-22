Bobbito Garcia Remembers His First Car, “Lemon Twist” [VIDEO]

In the next edition of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “My First Car” radio legend Bobbito Garcia tells us about his first–and only–car a 1987 Honda Accord that he bought for $5,000.
“It was the worst!” he tells TheUrbanDaily.com. “The radiator would break down. I had to replace this and that. And in the 1990s there were a lot of crackheads so I would never lock my doors–ever.”
So what happened with the car that made him stop driving for life?? Watch the clip to find out.
