Diddy To Launch A New Fragrance Next Year

Not even a full 24 hours after Diddy launched his own music channel revolt, it gets announced that the music mogul will be creating a new scent with the popular fragrance company Parlux.

Set to launch next year, the deal for a new scent comes as Diddy’s long-standing partnership with Estee Lauder comes to a close. Diddy created his Unforgivable cologne with Estee Lauder in 2006. Unforgivable is widely considered the first fragrance by a celebrity to be a blockbuster success. The brand raked in $100 million in sales. While that partnership was great while it lasted, their contract ended last year. Diddy is now in the final stages of contract negotiations with Parlux, who also is the home of other celebrity fragrances by Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kenneth Cole.

A rep from Estee Lauder stated, “We have mutually agreed to exit [Combs’] Sean John brand from distribution; we . . . wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

This is just another thing Diddy does to prove that he can’t stop and won’t stop. Take that. Take that.

