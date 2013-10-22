Apple Says Your iPad Is Too Heavy And Makes A Lighter One

Today Apple announced that life would become much better for all you complaining that your iPad is simply too heavy. In addition to a new operating system called OS X Mavericks and next generation MacBooks, Apple unveiled two new thinner, lighter iPads.

The iPad Air is 43 percent thinner than the previous generation and weighs just a pound. It will have a 5 megapixel camera, 1080p HD video and keep the 9.7-inch Retina display. The iPad Air will replace the full-sized iPad, but Apple will still make the iPad 2 available for $399. The iPad Air goes on sale Nov. 1, starting at $499 for a 16 GB model. However, the 8GB model will be only $199 putting in the price range of the Kindle Fire.

The iPad mini now comes with Retina display at 2,048 x 1,536 pixel resolution and will be priced starting at $399 for a 16 GB model. Apple says it will be available in November.

Get your Christmas lists sorted out.

