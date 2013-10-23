Kanye West Sells Merchandise Showing Confederate Flags At “Yeezus” Tour

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
According to AllHipHop.com, Kanye West has been selling some wild looking merchandise at his shows without any explanation as to why in the world he is doing it. The confederate flag is very prominent on the items in question. Take a look at some of them below.
The goods are reportedly designed by an artist named Wes Lang and were initially first revealed on the Seattle stop of the tour.
We can’t wait to hear the reasoning behind all of this. Considering the current racial tensions in many areas of the nation, we can’t imagine why anyone thought this would go over well.
