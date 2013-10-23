Jermaine Jackson Threatened With Jail For Not Paying Back Child Support

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! TMZ is reporting that Jermaine Jackson who literally just bought a rare $160K blue Ferrari a month ago is in trouble once again for back child support.

Apparently he’s required to pay his children’s mother Alejandra Jackson $3K a month for his 13-year-old Jermajesty and 17-year-old Jaafar. However he hasn’t paid anything for quite some time and the amount has gotten up to $12,000.00 so the courts are stepping in.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, of the $12K that he owes in back payments he’s only paid $85! Again, that doesn’t look too slick when you just dropped over a hundred thousand on a car!

The L.A. County Child Support Services Dept. has filed papers asking a judge to hold Jermaine in contempt which could put him behind bars for 20 days. Yikes!

