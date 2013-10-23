Nicki Minaj Showcases Multiple Personalities On “The Queen Latifah Show” [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper Nicki Minaj loves being more than one person at a time. Her multiple personalities show all of the time in her various rhymes. So naturally, when Nicki Minaj appeared on “The Queen Latifah Show” to promote her fashion line, they played a game to showcase all of of Nicki’s personalities.

Queen Latifah and Nicki played a game called “Wheel of Accents” which is really self explanatory. One at a time, the rap queens each spun the wheel and had to say whatever was written on a card in whichever accent the wheel landed on. Nicki was supposed to do a Spanish accent, but it sounded more like a Nuyorican accent more than anything. But she pulled it together when she did her Valley Girl and British accents.

Check the amusing clip below.

