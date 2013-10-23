Reigndrop Lopes Reacts To LeftEye’s Portrayal In TLC Movie

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

When it was announced that VH1 would be making a biopic dtailing the lives of best selling R&B group TLC, many were concerned as to how they would portray the deceased Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Nobody was more concerned than her family. The unofficial spokesperson for the Lopes family is Left Eye’s sister Reigndrop. Before the film aired, she stated how upset her family was because they weren’t consulted about anything pertaining to Left Eye. Now that the movie has aired, Reigndrop had a more positive reaction to the final product.

Reigndrop said, “It would have been nice if Lisa’s family would have been invited to take part in this journey of making the TLC movie. Honestly, I think it would have added depth to Lisa’s on screen character. I think Lil Mama did a good job at portraying my sis. She did her homework and studied Lisa. As a fan, I know it was important for Lil Mama to represent Lisa correctly–and she did just that! Although the script didn’t allow her to bring Lisa’s true character to light. She did the best with what she had to work with. All the girls did a good job!”

So we know what the Lopes family thinks of Lil Mama’s performance in the movie, what do you think? Sound off in the comments.

