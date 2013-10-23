‘The Fifth Estate’ Takes Us Inside The Mind Of WikiLeaks Founder [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When internet activist Julian Assange and his site WikiLeaks became popular, he became public enemy number one. Assange went into hiding yet continued to post classified information to his sight. But what caused a man to start a website that could pose danger to a country’s national security? We find out in the new film “The Fifth Estate.”

“The Fifth Estate” takes us inside the mind of Julian Assange played by Benedict Cumberbach. While showing the audience how WikiLeaks is actually run and managed, the film also hints at Assange’s troubled childhood.

How does Assange mentally prepare and handle being a wanted man? Find out when you go see “The Fifth Estate” which is in theaters right now.

READ MORE HOT FILM COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jerry Lamothe Releases “The Tombs,” Wants To Direct Tupac Biopic

All Eyes On Lil Mama’s Portrayal Of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes In TLC Biopic

Michael B. Jordan Signs On For “Fantastic Four”