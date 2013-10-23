Black Comediennes To Kenan Thompson: “He Can’t Do What We Do” [AUDIO]

Several weeks ago SNL cast member Kenan Thompson defended the show’s lack of African-American female representation asserting that Black women who auditioned simply weren’t ready.

“It’s just a tough part of the business,” he told TV Guide. “Like in auditions, they just never find ones that are ready.”

Well, Roland Martin gathered some comediennes on “NewsOne Now” to discuss his comments and Loni Love, Sommore and Kym Whitley give him a piece of their minds.

“They do have sisters on there. They’re just brothers playing sisters,” Kim Whitley snapped. “I’m hoping that Kenan didn’t really mean that because you had sisters like Deborah Wilson who played all kinds of characters on ‘Mad TV’.”

“Comedy is very subjective…I’m a very big support of SNL and have watched it over the years. I love the show,” says Sommore. “But when somebody makes a comment like that I don’t take it personal because he didn’t mention my name. Second of all, I’m a stand up comedian. I don’t do sketch comedy. There are different styles of comedy. So I don’t know many sisters doing that kind of comedy. Deborah is very talented. If we were all given the opportunity to do it we could easily do it. I don’t see Kenan bustin’ down no stages either. The same way he feels like we can’t do what he does, I don’t think he can do what I do either. So I don’t get offended by it.”

“SNL ain’t been relevant since Jim Belushi,” Loni Love said pulling no punches. “It’s on every week, it’s not funny and they need to find some Black women to make it funny. You can’t count Mya Rudolph because she was half white. The last real Black person they had on there was Ellen Cleghorne and she was horrible.”

OUCH.

