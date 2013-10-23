Footage of Kanye Proposing To Kim K On Birthday [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Just when you thought Kanye West was the most insensitive and controversial man to walk the earth it, video of his proposal to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian surfaces. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper and reality star have been reportedly dating on and off again for years before confirming their status last year to all media outlets.

Who are we to knock “real love?” Congratulations Kanye and Kim on your engagement. We’re all anxious to see how this plays out.

Check out Kim’s rock below.

Watch as Ye pulls off an extravagant proposal for Kim’s birthday below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Black Comediennes To Kenan Thompson: “He Can’t Do What We Do” [AUDIO]

OutKast Reminisces On The Success Of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

DMX’s Bankruptcy Case on The Verge Of Being Thrown Out

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!