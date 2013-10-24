Basketball Wives Reunion Special Shut Down As Evelyn Lozada Backs Out

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Well okay then…according to TMZ, Evelyn Lozada is T-I-R-E-D of speaking about her relationship and subsequent break up with Chad Johnson and since she knew that was going to be the main focus of the Basketball Wives Reunion Special she decided to pull out of the show completely. This move left VH1 with a whole lot of nothing to talk about so they allegedly decided to pull the plug on the entire thing.

We aren’t sure if that is saying the other women had no news to report from their own lives or not. But we’re pretty sure that they did.

TMZ reports that Ev is over all of it and just wants to move on with her life sans the cattiness and drama that comes with being a part of the of the reality franchise.

We don’t know what that means for her involvement with the show going forward. We’re going to go with the never say never mentality concerning this one because many didn’t expect to see the show come back after their last season and yet they did! Stranger things have happened..we’re just sayin!

