TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Welp anyone who watched the TLC biopic (which was a story about the rise of the girl group TLC as told by TLC group members T-Boz and Chilli) will not be shocked to hear what AllHipHop.com is reporting today about the fallout from the movie. It seems that Miss Pebbles is beyond upset about the movie and how she was portrayed. Actually she was outraged prior to the movie even dropping and discussed her anger before the movie ever even aired.

Pebbles took to her Twitter page to talk about her outrage saying;

AllHipHop.com is hearing that Pebbs has lawyered up over everything that has gone on the last few weeks so we’re sure we are going to hear more about this.

But it’s not just Pebbles that is feeling a way about how the story was told. Allegedly Crystal Selene Jones the original “C” in TLC is speaking up too. She is said to have a book about to be released documenting her own experiences in the group before she was kicked out and replaced with “Chilli”. Jones who is said to have been let go from TLC for not signing the contract that eventually bankrupted the group apparently still has an axe to grind so we doubt the book will cast a friendly light on T-Boz or Left Eye.

We obviously don’t know how things will turn out with these two ladies and their endeavors to be vindicated but in the court of public opinion most people’s minds will probably not be changed. We wonder if it will be worth it to try to come for T-Boz and Chilli at this point. In fact it could backfire and make them look worse. Guess we’ll all just have to wait and see.

