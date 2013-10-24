Is Diddy Destined To Own An NFL Team

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

With the recent launch of Revolt TV and the latest report from Forbes which pegged him as the first Hip Hop mogul that is going to see billionaire status, Mr. Sean “Diddy” Combs has been getting a whole lot of bucket list items crossed right on off his paper. However there is something else that is eluding him.

RELATED: Forbes: Diddy Poised To Be Hip Hop’s First Billionaire

Diddy told Forbes Magazine,

“I love sports, but I’m more of a owner type of guy, so I have aspirations to become..which it will happen…I will become the first African-American majority owner. Not having a small stake but actually owning an NFL team. I think it’s time for that. A majority of players that are in the NFL are African-American, but there are no African-American owners. So that’s one of my dreams. When I get the calls, “Well, we need to do Bad Boy Sports” I’m like, No, that’s not my lane, I stay in my lane. This is the lane that I want to do. And I’m just me; I do my own thing.”

Given all of the things this man has accomplished over the duration of time that any of us have known of him, somehow we are not doubting that he will find a way to make this dream of his come true. If you think back over his career most of it in all realms has been pretty darn spectacular.

Okay Diddy…we hear you. Our only questions are which team and when?!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Former NBA Star Stephon Marbury Pays Former Mistress $900,000 In Hush Money

Teenager Gives Birth And Carries Dead Fetus Around In Purse

Idris Elba Makes Surprise Confession

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!