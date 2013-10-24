Tamar Braxton Is Pissed Over Backlash From ‘Hot Sugar’ Video

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Tamar Braxton just knew she was going to have the hottest video on the internet when she dropped the visuals for the fan favorite “Hot Sugar.” However, the youngest Braxton was totally wrong. Fans hated the video and weren’t shy about voicing their opinion to Tamar on Twitter.

One fan asked, “Is it too late to recall your ‘Hot Sugar’ video?” Tamar responded by asking why she would ever do that, but then went off on the photographers of the video in the comment section of Rihanna‘s Instagram. Tamar basically told the photographers that they did her dirty with the way they conducted themselves when it came to shooting the “Hot Sugar” video. According to Tamar Braxton, the photographers didn’t get any shots that were planned in the treatment of the video and once they shot some scenes, they disappeared.

The reason all of this happened in Rihanna’s Instagram comment section is because the photographers Tamar used are now working with the Bajan bad gyal. Plus Rihanna is said to be one of Tamar’s favorite artists. We wonder how Rihanna will react to the photographers after hearing Tamar’s horror story.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Nicki Minaj Showcases Multiple Personalities On “The Queen Latifah Show” [VIDEO]

Rick Ross Remixes Lorde’s Hit Single “Royals” [NEW MUSIC]

Emeli Sande Remixes ‘My Kind Of Love’ With Ab-Soul [NEW MUSIC]