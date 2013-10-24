Ghostface Killah: Drake Added To The Wu-Tang Movement [VIDEO]

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

When Drake dropped his song “Wu-Tang Forever,” plenty of people were upset because the song had nothing to do with Wu-Tang except for the fact he repeatedly sang “It’s Yours,” which is a Wu-Tang song title. However, one of the members of Wu-Tang, Ghostface Killah, says Drake is only making the Wu-Tang movement bigger with the song so we should give Drake a break.

Ghostface recently sat down and spoke with the people at Vladtv.com where he continued to defend Drake’s song. “He did what he did. There’s probably some fans that climbed on. All through Europe, I had 9-year-old, 8-year-old babies that came to the shows knowing words,” Ghostface said. “What Drake did, he just made the movement more bigger. So, I ain’t turnin’ down no fans. This is Wu-Tang Forever. He even said it. All he’s doing is addin’ on.”

Other members of the Wu also spoke positively of the “Wu-Tang Forever” record. Raekwon told MTV, “At the end of the day, regardless of what, we were mentioned in a great way. He named the title of his song after brothers, so however you did it, at the end of the day, it’s still love. It’s still respect there. I still thought the record was a great record, regardless of what. It ain’t nothin’ rude about the record, nothin’ disrespectful. It’s all love. Hey, I’m for it.”

After hearing Raekwon and Ghost’s comments, it seems the Drake song is a point of contention within Wu-Tang because another member Insepctah Deck has made it clear that he isn’t feeling the title of Drake’s song because it has nothing to do with Wu-Tang or their legacy.

Whose side are you on–Raekwon and Ghostface’s or Inspectah Deck’s?

