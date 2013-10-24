P. Diddy Speaks About Hustler Father Melvin Combs

Follow @GoldingGirl617 Follow @TheUrbanDaily

With more than 20 years in entertainment, Sean Diddy Combs has lived a very public life but has always been quiet about his father, Harlem hustler Melvin Combs.

In Revolt TVs Confessions series, viewers take a seat at the table inside the business mogul’s apartment as he speaks publicly for the first time about growing up without his father. The elder Combs was murdered when Diddy was 3 years old, which left Diddy oftentimes figuring missing his father.

“They say you can’t miss something you never had, that’s only a little ways right. There’s definitely been times as I’ve gotten older that I’ve missed my father and his presence not being there and not having someone there to not ask manly advice and just things you would ask your father and also things you would celebrate with him.”

Peep the video. It’s the first time, in a long time, we see Diddy in this light.

