Why Aren’t There More Black Superhero Movies? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kevin Feige, Director of Marvel studios, recently told BlackTreeTV that a “Black Panther” movie was “absolutely in development,” but added that he didn’t know exactly when it would be created.

Bringing the story of T’Challa, the scientist, martial artist and African ruler of Wakanda, to theaters has been a mission undertaken by many in hollywood for years leaving frustrated movie fans scratching their heads. But with the success of “The Avengers” and a second “Captain America” film on the way, it’s hard to keep ignoring the presence of the King of Wakanda and the Vibranium they supply to fortify weapons, namely Captain America’s shield.

Derek Luke assumed the role of Gabe Jones in the first “Captain America” Anthony Mackie will be debuting as “The Falcon” in the sequel, but respectfully they are both sidekicks, and T’Challa is a big enough character to hold down his own franchise.

With several prominent leading men in one room at the recent “Baggage Claim” junket, TheUrbanDaily took the opportunity to ask Boris Kodjoe, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Luke, Terrence J and Taye Diggs why we haven’t see more Black superheroes on the big screen and which ones they would like to play if given the opportunity.

