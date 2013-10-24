Pro Tip: Always Pay The Sound Engineer [VIDEO]

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily
When you’re first starting out in the music business, you can’t afford to burn any bridges. An aspiring hardcore rock band learned that the hard way. The band neglected to pay their sound engineer and what they thought would be an epic hardcore rock song was turned into an electronic dance song free of charge. All i have to say is pay the people who put in work or you’ll be the laughing stock of YouTube like this group.
Watch and enjoy!
