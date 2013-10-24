Tiara Thomas Hates Sallie Mae Just Like You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiara Thomas made a name for herself on Wale’s single, “Bad,” and she is ready to break away from his shadow with the release of her debut EP, “Dear Sallie Mae.” She recounted a story of when she told her mom she wanted to drop out of college. It was something her mother didn’t recommend because of the enormous amount of student loans she had.

“I started figuring out who I was as an artist,” she said, “writing all this different music when I was in college, and so I dedicated the name of my EP to everyone’s favorite person, Sallie Mae.”

Catch her exclusive performance and interview below.

