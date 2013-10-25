Bruce Jenner Reportedly Not Invited To Kanye’s Big Proposal To Kim

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Okay so TMZ is reporting that Bruce Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s step father, was not consulted or even invited to her engagement surprise Monday night.

Family sources tell TMZ that Bruce and Kanye have never had a real conversation and that Bruce was not happy when Kim hooked up with Kanye so quickly after she left Kris Humphries.

Kanye is said to be the one who planned every detail of the surprise proposal so it would have probably been up to him whether or not Bruce made the guest list. But it is also being reported that Bruce didn’t even know Kanye was popping the question until he got a call from Kim immediately after she got engaged. Bruce was reportedly Kim’s first call because Kim considers him to be her father.

So, if this story is accurate then it’s pretty wack that Bruce wasn’t asked for her hand or at least told about it. We’re pretty sure in about 20 plus years when some guy is asking little miss North West for her hand in marriage, Kanye will expect to be notified or consulted in someway prior to it happening. We’re just saying…the man has been in Kim’s world for almost half of her life and has raised her as though she were his own. He deserved that phone call to happen prior to the festivities.

But good for Kim that she called him first. It sort of tells you where he is in her priority list doesn’t it?

