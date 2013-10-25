Ja Rule is NOT Writing A Microwave Cookbook Despite Media Reports

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

So the internets have been going absolutely banoodles over the word that Ja Rule is writing a cookbook based off of the recipes that he developed while he was locked up. Rule went on a cooking talk show on Sirius/XM and claimed he was about to release a cookbook that would be mostly microwave based since he learned to cook so well with a microwave in prison.

However, he was joking. The media apparently picked up the story and went crazy with it without knowing that it was simply not true. Oopsie!

Ja took to his twitter to explain the situation saying,

So now all of the people who were hoping to learn Ja’s microwave secrets are just going to have to find him and ask him themselves! Good luck!

