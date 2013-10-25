Artists Tyler The Creator And Flying Lotus Slam YouTube Awards

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to Sterogum, after all the hub bub about the upcoming YouTube Awards, most people thought there was finally going to be a system in place that was going to be a fair look at artists across the board and that it would reward the deserving without there being a popularity contest involved. However everyone who thought that was apparently wrong and a few brave artists are speaking out about what they feel is a missed moment for greatness on the behalf of YouTube.

Rapper Tyler The Creator said on his Twitter feed,

“YOUTUBE AWARDS COULD’VE FUCK**G HAD NOMINATIONS ON COOL CREATIVE VIDEOS SH*T BUT NOOOO AGAIN ITS THE MOST TEENY BOPPER POP SH*T. YOU ARE BUTT. WHY NOT GIVE AWARDS TO JUST DIRECTORS, THESE FUCK**G WEAK A** ARTIST DON’T COME UP WITH THESE SHOTS OR SIT IN COLORING F**K THEM THEY SUCK. AT LEAST TORO GOT A NOM THATS SICK. EARL AND I HAVE TO PERFORM THERE NEXT WEEK HAHAHAHAHA.”

Said Artist Flying Lotus,

“If it’s all about hits sure I get it but let’s be fair. YouTube award nominations clearly don’t care about cutting edge/innovation. They had an opportunity to shine a light on all the artists that they helped to gain notoriety just to sh*t on them for uber famous acts. No disrespect to the nominees yadda yadda.”

While we understand that award shows can’t get views or ratings without celebrities involved the guys do have a point. YouTube was the perfect place to showcase the most deserving and now that opportunity could be lost which is totally unfortunate.

Oh well…maybe next year?

