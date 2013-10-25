Marvel Comes Out Blasting With New “Captain America” And “X-Men” Trailers

Marvel and Disney are continuing their rollout of comic book based films after hitting paydirt with the “Iron Man” trilogy and “The Avengers.” With “Thor The Dark World” coming later this year, fans are already being primed for 2014 releases.

In the trailer for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” the S.H.I.E.L.D agency has started to resemble “The Minority Report” neutralizing threats before they actually do anything wrong and Cap isn’t very happy about it. We also get a first look at Anthony Mackie as The Falcon and Captain America’s new nemsis, Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier.

And in this 7 second teaser for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” we get about a GIF’s worth of blinking, yelling, crying, punching and sliding from the next installment of the franchise.

