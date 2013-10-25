CLOSE
Kim Kardashian & Kanye Hijack SUV In Beverly Hills [VIDEO]

The old saying is “any port in a storm” and it seems to apply to SUVs in 2013. According to TMZ  Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were leaving a fundraiser for Wolfgang Puck’s, “Dream For Future Africa Foundation” when they were bombarded by paparazzi.

In an attempt to escape the throng, the newly engaged couple were escorted into a waiting SUV by a local police, but it wasn’t theirs. So as the photogs peppered them with flashbulbs they waited in the back until their car actually showed.

Will this be a mission in the next Grand Theft Auto video game? “Get Kanye and Kim to the greek!” *Kanye Shrug*

