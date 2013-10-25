Phil Jackson Explains His Response To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ Reference [VIDEO]

People are still talking about Kendrick Lamar‘s “Control” verse (kind of). Still, not many of the people he called out in the song made their responses — except Phil Jackson.

@kendricklamar it’s okay to be cocky and sure, but we all need somebody to lean on. Let’s just call it mentoring. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) August 13, 2013

In a recent interview with Seth Davis for Campus Insiders, the famed zen basketball coach explained what he meant in his tweet.

“The connection between basketball and rap is so deep,” Jackson said, “that many of the people that tweet back and forth me, ‘You gotta come back and forth to me were saying, ‘You gotta come back at [Kendrick] Lamar after he gives you this [mention].'”

Watch his explanation below.

(Photo via YouTube)

