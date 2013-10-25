Phil Jackson Explains His Response To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ Reference [VIDEO]

People are still talking about Kendrick Lamar‘s “Control” verse (kind of). Still, not many of the people he called out in the song made their responses — except Phil Jackson.
In a recent interview with Seth Davis for Campus Insiders, the famed zen basketball coach explained what he meant in his tweet.
“The connection between basketball and rap is so deep,” Jackson said, “that many of the people that tweet back and forth me, ‘You gotta come back and forth to me were saying, ‘You gotta come back at [Kendrick] Lamar after he gives you this [mention].'”
Watch his explanation below.
(Photo via YouTube)
