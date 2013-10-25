Rosa Acosta On Butt Injections: “We All Take A Risk” [VIDEO]

Famed urban model Rosa Acosta shares her thoughts with VLADTV.com on women getting booty shots and butt implants, and gives her answer for why women won’t admit to having the procedures done.

“We all take a risk even when things are legal,” she said. “People get bald from hair extensions. We do it at our own risk. ”

She also talks about the risks of having any surgical enhancements done, including non-invasive procedures like Botox. Earlier this year video model Pebbelz Da Model was indicted on charges after a woman died from having cement injected into her backside.

RELATED:

Wale Calls Rosa Acosta An Industry Slide!

Amber Rose & Rosa Acosta Caught Making Out At Restaurant

Omarion “Come N’ F*ck With Me” Starring Rosa Acosta

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!