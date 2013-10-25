Childish Gambino – “Worldstar”/”Poundcake” [NEW MUSIC]

Actor Donald Glover has been giving his rapping alter ego Childish Gambino the full frontal pr treatment with interviews, Instagram meltdowns, Twitter exchanges with other rappers and a flurry of new music to build anticipation for his December 10th release, “But The Internet.”

In an interview with The Breakfast Club he was asked about a summertime “beef” with rapper Lupe Fiasco and managed to solicit a reaction from the quixotic Chicago rapper that included boasts that he watches more Anime than he does. Confused? Good, because we think that’s the point with Gambino. He posted Instagram images of scribblings on hotel stationary about “letting everyone down” and “I’m scared I’ll be Tyrese,” that had his former “Community” co-stars concerned about his well being. But we think he was–and still is—just proving a point about how people use the Internet to manipulate each other.

The track “Worldstar” uses soundclips from the “Fight-of-the-day” mega site to illustrate his musical examination of how they operate.

“Nobody think about it worst case/Best case, we the front page/10K on the first day/Yeah, motherfucker, take your phone out/To record this/Ain’t nobody can ignore this/I’m more or less, I’m more or less individual/Making movies with criminals…”

Listen to “Worldsar” and his freestyle over Drake’s “Poundcake” beat below:

“WorldStar”

“Poundcake” (Freestyle)

