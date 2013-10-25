Rihanna Goes Medusa For GQ

GQ loves to put Rihanna on their covers. Last time we got an eyeful of boobage, but this time with British GQ we still see some boobs, but they’re wrapped around by a snake.

Not only that, she’s given a snake crown, in true Greek mythology character Medusa fashion. It seems perfectly fitting since Halloween is right around the corner. Who knew the Brits cared about the holiday so much? (Okay, maybe they don’t, that was a reach.)

I love playing with dominant animals! These 2 were double the trouble, but they're superstars!!!… http://t.co/xX0kssLP12 — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 25, 2013

What do you think of this magazine shoot?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tamar Braxton Is Pissed Over Backlash From ‘Hot Sugar’ Video

Basketball Wives Reunion Special Shut Down As Evelyn Lozada Backs Out

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Also On The Urban Daily: