[UPDATE] Hip Hop Mogul Jimmy Henchman Sentenced To Life In Prison

James Rosemond, aka Jimmy Henchman a former Hip Hop mover and shaker and the man who admittedly put out the first hit on Tupac in 1994 at Quad Studios, was just sentenced to life in prison according to New York Newsday.

He was convicted in 2012 of drug trafficking, and was sentenced to life in prison in a Brooklyn, NY federal court today.

Henchman received a life sentence for overseeing what officials said was an $11 million a year bicoastal cocaine trafficking business that used a musical equipment shipping company as cover to transport cocaine and cash.

Jimmy still faces separate charges in federal court in Manhattan for conspiracy to murder an associate of the rapper 50 Cent.

Wait…they gave him life and he still faces other charges? This is stunning. We’re literally in shock right now. We figured he’d be doing some kind of time but not all of that.

[UPDATE] Jimmy Henchman released a statement via his publicist Sibrena Stowe de Fernandez to AllHipHop.com saying,

“Today’s life sentence of music mogul, James “Jimmy Henchmen” Rosemond was disheartening for several reasons and it’s unfortunate that Mr. Rosemond was unable to make an official statement because of the appellate process that he must go through and another case that he’ll soon battle.

For those of us who got to know Jimmy for who he is, know a great man who started from the bottom who helped and encouraged those around him to do the right thing. Many of us are surprised by the “person” the prosecutors described in the court room, but it isn’t the Jimmy Rosemond that his friends and family know.

Unfortunately, the persona that has been depicted in the press in the past, has created a persona in which I am not familiar with and unfortunately it has effected his ability to have a fair chance in the entertainment industry and among consumers and fans of certain media outlets and entertainment. The enemies he has accrued over the years within the media have been able to create the image of a person that they wanted to create without facts being checked.

Jimmy has managed and at times supported talented performers who’ve created hit records and songs including; Groove theory, Salt & Peppa, Gucci Mane, The Game and other musicians and actors. The on the job training and work opportunities that he gave countless people from interns, lawyers and employees many of whom are still in the entertainment business to date and who helped shape today’s entertainment industry.

When former employee, Tony Martin -who later testified against Jimmy was let go from Universal Music Group as a non paid intern he (Martin) asked Jimmy for a job. Jimmy took Mr. Martin under the wing and taught him the business of music and eventually earned over $100k a year, according to Mr. Rosemond. When Jimmy was wanted by the federal authorities, it was Tony Martin who assisted in Jimmy Rosemonds’ arrest and testified against Jimmy Rosemond as well.

Accountant John Dash who through his own illegal acts got arrested, was told that there was an interest in James Rosemond, he too testified that all of Rosemond’s cash and income came from illegal proceeds. But what wasn’t proven by Jimmy’s attorney was the fact that entertainment manager who have touring acts often receive cash payments.

The rest of the hanger-ons, opportunist and users who testified, they also were offered agreements by prosecutors. They are either expecting an early release from prison or is have already been released and are able to live and work as free men.

Jimmy Rosemond was known to employ the less fortunate to provide a gainful entertainment opportunities but some wanted to be like Jimmy. His favorite saying was “If someone like Barry Hankerson or Shakim and Kedar didn’t look out for me I would be no where, so I have to look out for someone also.” He was giving back to what was given to him. A trait that all successful moguls should practice.

What is concerning is to witness with my own eyes that anyone can be put away for the rest of his life based on hearsay and non credible individuals. Our prayers should be with Jimmy Rosemond and his family. His only remarks after the sentencing was, “My Resilience and determination will overcome all adversity and history will vindicate and be kinder to me.”

Mr. Rosemond is seeking a new trial because not only because of what he considers a fabricated evidence but also because he believes his attorney Gerald Shargel did a terrible job in consulting and representing him. His new legal team is confident that things will work in his favor and he apologizes to all that have felt he let them down.”

